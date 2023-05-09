“Goose Creek Police charge student” : Student charged by Goose Creek Police for altercation that resulted in classmate’s hospitalization

Student Charged by Goose Creek Police for Assault Causing Hospitalization of Classmate

A high school student in Stratford High School, South Carolina, is facing charges of assault and battery after a bathroom fight that left a fellow student in the intensive care unit. The victim suffered two temporal fractures and blood pooling around the brain area, according to the victim’s mother. The incident was captured on two videos, which show the attacker pulling the victim’s hair, wrestling her to the ground, hitting her on the face, head and upper torso, and causing her head to strike the floor. The victim appeared to have had a loss of consciousness after her head hit the ground.

The victim’s mother initially did not wish to pursue criminal charges, but later changed her mind. The Berkeley County School District stated that school administration is following all policy and procedure to address the incident, with support from law enforcement. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there was no new word on the victim’s condition.

News Source : https://www.live5news.com

Source Link :Goose Creek Police charge student in fight that sent classmate to hospital/