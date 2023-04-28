Gopalakrishnan Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Gopalakrishnan, the Visionary, Passes Away at the Age of 96

Gopalakrishnan Passes Away at 96: A Tribute to a Visionary

Gopalakrishnan, the founder of the Indian technology giant Infosys, passed away at the age of 96 on November 5th, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that transformed the technology industry in India and the world.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1925 in a small village in southern India, Gopalakrishnan’s journey to becoming a visionary leader began with his love for mathematics. He pursued a degree in electrical engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and later went on to earn a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Founding Infosys

In 1981, Gopalakrishnan along with six others, founded Infosys, a company that would go on to become one of the world’s largest IT companies. Under his leadership, Infosys became a pioneer in the global outsourcing industry, providing software development, maintenance, and engineering services to clients across the world.

Gopalakrishnan’s vision was to create a company that would not just contribute to the Indian economy but also put India on the global map as a technology powerhouse.

Leadership Style

Gopalakrishnan’s leadership style was unique in many ways. He was a true visionary who always believed in the power of innovation and technology to transform lives. He was known for his ability to see the big picture and chart out a course for the company that aligned with his vision.

He was also a humble leader who believed in empowering his employees and creating a culture of trust and collaboration.

Legacy

Under his leadership, Infosys became a beacon of excellence for the technology industry in India. The company’s success inspired other Indian entrepreneurs to follow in Gopalakrishnan’s footsteps and create global technology giants of their own.

Apart from his contributions to the technology industry, Gopalakrishnan was also a philanthropist who believed in giving back to society. He established the Infosys Foundation, which has funded numerous projects in the areas of healthcare, education, and rural development.

Gopalakrishnan’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of entrepreneurs and leaders in India and across the world. His vision and leadership have transformed the technology industry in India and put the country on the global map as a technology powerhouse.

The passing away of Gopalakrishnan is a great loss not just for the technology industry but for the entire nation. However, his vision and legacy will continue to live on, inspiring future generations to dream big and make a difference in the world.

Gopalakrishnan will always be remembered as a true visionary and a leader who transformed the course of the Indian technology industry.