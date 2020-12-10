Gordon Forbes Death -Dead – Obituary : Gordon Forbes has Died .

Gordon Forbes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Gordon Forbes, who died on Wednesday at 86, had a rare aptitude for action and reflection.

Forbes was a superb tennis player, but his bigger legacy to tennis might well be as a writer.

From @joeldrucker: https://t.co/U1xbiXZky0

— TENNIS (@Tennis) December 9, 2020