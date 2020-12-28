Gordon Lapp Death -Obituary – Dead : former Silver Fox General Manager Gordon Lapp has Died .

former Silver Fox General Manager Gordon Lapp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Curl Summerside – Silver Fox Yesterday at 5:45 PM · We were so very saddened today, to hear about the passing away of our former Silver Fox General Manager Gordon Lapp. Gord was a great supporter of the Silver Fox Complex, and the yachting and curling that went along with it. He said he had to learn a lot about these, but as an astute businessman, he knew people, and knew that to grow and support all aspects of the complex, working together with the people involved was key. The Fox came a long way under his helm. And for that, among many other things, we are grateful. On behalf of the Silver Fox curling community, I wish to extend the deepest condolences to his wife Micheline, and his son Alex. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace my friend.

Source: (20+) Summerside (Silverfox) Curling Club | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Music Nova Scotia wrote

Dear friends – I am saddened today to inform you of the passing of Gordon Lapp. Gordon was first and foremost a friend who served initially as a board member of Music NS and then went on to become Executive Director of the organization. His passion for music and his firm belief in the continued growth of our industry resulted in the organization becoming one of the most respected music industry associations in Canada. To his wife Micheline and his son Alex I would like to extend my sincere condolences on behalf of myself, the Music NS Board and his extended musical family in Nova Scotia, we all owe him a great debt of gratitude. Rest In Peace Gordon.

Brian Doherty

