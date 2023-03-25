Gordon Moore, Intel founder, dies at 94. #RIPGordonMoore

At the age of 94, Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel has passed away. He was regarded as a significant figure in Silicon Valley, known for his quiet but powerful innovations. One of his most notable contributions was the development of Moore’s Law, which has had a significant impact on the technology industry.

One of his most significant contributions is Moore’s Law, a prediction he made in 1965 that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every year, leading to a corresponding increase in computing power. Later, the prediction was revised to predict doubling of the transistors approximately every two years.

Moore’s Law became a driving force behind the rapid pace of technological progress and an inspiration for many computer engineers and scientists around the world. It paved the way for the widespread use of desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, and countless other electronic devices that have become integral to modern life.

Moore’s impact on the semiconductor industry was not limited to his theory. He co-founded Intel in 1968 and guided it to become one of the world’s leading producers of computer chips. Under his leadership, Intel developed many innovations, including the Intel 4004, the first commercially available microprocessor.

Beyond his contributions to the technology industry, Moore was also known for his philanthropic efforts. In 2001, he and his wife established the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, which supports science, environmental conservation, and other charitable causes.

Moore’s passing is an immense loss to the technology community and the world at large. His legacy will endure through his contributions to semiconductor physics and his philanthropic work. His innovative spirit and commitment to progress will continue to inspire generations of innovators and drive the development of new technologies that improve our lives.

Source : @JonErlichman



Intel co-founder Gordon Moore has died at the age of 94. Some called him Silicon Valley’s quiet revolutionary. Here’s more on the story behind Moore’s Law… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/KC70T2Z6GM — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) March 25, 2023