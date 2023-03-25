Gordon Moore, Intel founder, dies at 94.

On Friday, Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation reported the passing of Gordon Moore, a technology innovator and the creator of Intel, at the age of 94.

Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation announced on Friday, March 25th, the passing of Gordon Moore, one of the most influential figures in the tech industry. Moore was the co-founder of Intel and widely known for establishing “Moore’s Law.”

Moore’s Law forecasted that the number of transistors on a microchip would double every two years, predicting the pace of technological advancement in the semiconductor industry. The prediction has held true for over 50 years, leading to exponential increases in computing power and reductions in cost.

Under Moore’s leadership, Intel grew to become the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips, and he inspired the creation of numerous other technology firms. The Moore Foundation, established by Gordon and Betty Moore in 2000, has provided significant funding for scientific research, including initiatives related to preserving the environment and improving healthcare.

In tribute to Moore, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said, “Gordon was a true visionary, changing the world through his tireless efforts. His legacy includes not only the laws he established and the success of Intel, but also the countless scientists, engineers, and innovators he inspired.”

Moore is remembered fondly by many in the tech industry, including those who worked with him. “Gordon’s insights were unmatched, and his contributions to Intel and the industry are incalculable,” said former Intel CEO Paul Otellini. “He was a true giant, a pioneer, and my mentor and friend.”

The tech world, along with the scientific community, mourns the loss of Gordon Moore but will continue to build upon his extraordinary legacy. His contributions, pioneering spirit, and vision of an ever-evolving technological future will remain a significant inspiration to many.

