Gordon Ramsay burger recipe: People Are Freaking Out Over Gordon Ramsay’s New Burger Recipe

Gordon Ramsay’s New Burger Recipe is Freaking People Out

Back in 2013, Demi Lovato released her hit song “Heart Attack”, and it seems like Gordon Ramsay’s new burger recipe might be causing a similar reaction among people. The British chef recently posted a video on Instagram, showing how he makes a delicious Australian Wagyu burger with cheese. However, many have noticed that Gordon might have been a bit too heavy-handed on the butter.

As the beautiful patty goes onto the pan, chunks of butter were added along with the already-existing oil. Then, butter is also utilised when toasting the bun on the pan. Combined with the cheese, no amount of cardio could save you from rolling down the stairs like the boulder from Indiana Jones.

Needless to say, many people don’t really like this recipe. “So.. much… butter. I know fat means flavour but this is for me an overkill of butter,” one says. “There is some butter in that butter,” says another. It’s also fun to note that as he takes a bite, liquids came gushing out of the creation, and we know that it’s not from the beef.

Many are calling Gordon out for questionable decisions in the video, such as using a metal spatula with a non-stick pan, cooking the patty until it looks well-done, or how Gordon is using too many ingredients and therefore not letting the star of the dish, the highly-marbled expensive Australian Wagyu shine.

This isn’t the first time the celebrity chef has been met with criticisms towards his cooking. Many of us still remember the iconic video of Gordon Ramsay cooking pad thai and getting absolutely dunked on by the head chef of Blue Elephant cooking school. It is quite an enjoyment for the internet when we can roast back a world-class chef known for roasting people.

In conclusion, while Gordon Ramsay is certainly an expert in the kitchen, his new burger recipe might not be for everyone. The excessive use of butter and questionable cooking techniques have left many people feeling uneasy. Nevertheless, it’s always fun to watch the king of culinary criticism get a taste of his own medicine.

Gordon Ramsay’s burger recipe Freaking people out burger recipe New burger recipe by Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay’s viral burger recipe People’s reactions to Gordon Ramsay’s burger recipe

News Source : Travel and Leisure Asia | India

Source Link :Gordon Ramsay’s New Burger Recipe Is Freaking People Out/