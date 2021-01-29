Gordon Yemm Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Australian flautist, Gordon Yemm has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Australian flautist, Gordon Yemm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary Australian flautist, Gordon Yemm. Our paths crossed many times, especially at the @QldCon_Griffith where he taught flute during my undergrad years. A beautiful post from his daughter, Simone Yemm:https://t.co/PmBWmpazjM — Dr Karen Anne Lonsdale (@DrKarenLonsdale) January 29, 2021

Dr Karen Anne Lonsdale @DrKarenLonsdale Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary Australian flautist, Gordon Yemm. Our paths crossed many times, especially at the @QldCon_Griffith where he taught flute during my undergrad years. A beautiful post from his daughter, Simone Yemm:

NOTICE.