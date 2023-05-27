“Goregaon robbery: Accused arrested in filmy style for Kardhar jewellery shop robbery case”

“Goregaon robbery: Accused arrested in filmy style for Kardhar jewellery shop robbery case”

Posted on May 27, 2023

Goregaon robbery suspect arrested in filmy style : “Goregaon robbery suspect arrested in filmy style”

The Kardhar jewellery shop robbery case, which involved a sum of almost a crore, was solved by the Goregaon police, who made a dramatic arrest of the suspect, reminiscent of a scene from a film. The accused is now in custody. A photo of the suspect’s arrest can be seen at:

News Source : Mid-day

  1. Mumbai crime news
  2. Jewellery shop robbery Mumbai
  3. Rajasthan police arrest suspect
  4. Mumbai police investigation
  5. Mumbai criminal activity updates
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply