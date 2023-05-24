“Gospel definition”: In your opinion, what is the gospel?

The Gospel According to You: A Poem for Mothers

Mother’s Day is a special occasion when we celebrate and honor the women who have sacrificed so much for their families. As a mom in days of past, present, and future, my life is always on display to my family. Thus, when I heard a poem read on Mother’s Day which was quite appropriate for the occasion, I was moved to tears. The words were very thought-provoking as a wife, mom, grandma, aunt, and so on.

The poem is titled “The Gospel According to You” by Arthur McPhee. It reminds us that we are writing a gospel, a chapter each day by the things that we do and the words that we say. Men read what we write, whether faithless or true. Therefore, we need to ask ourselves, what is the gospel according to us?

The Gospel of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John are read by more than a few, but the one that is most read and commented on is the gospel according to you. It’s a powerful reminder that our lives are always on display, and people are watching us to see if our lives speak of evil or ring true.

As a mother, I know how important it is to be a godly example to my children. I want my life to reflect the love and truth of Christ. I want my children to see that I am not perfect but that I am striving to live a life that honors God.

The poem asks us if men read His truth and His love in our lives, or have ours been too full of malice and strife? It’s a reminder that we need to be intentional about the way we live our lives. We need to make sure that our actions and words are reflecting the love of Christ.

The poem also asks us to consider what gospel we are writing with our lives. Are we writing a gospel of love, grace, and mercy? Or are we writing a gospel of hate, anger, and bitterness? It’s a sobering thought, but it’s one that we need to consider.

As a mother, I want my children to see that I am writing a gospel of love, grace, and mercy. I want them to see that I am striving to live a life that honors God. I want them to see that I am not perfect, but that I am continually growing in my faith.

The poem concludes with the question, “Say, what is the gospel according to you?” It’s a powerful question that we need to ask ourselves daily. What are we communicating to the world with our lives? Are we communicating the love and truth of Christ, or are we communicating something else?

As mothers, we have a unique opportunity to write a gospel of love, grace, and mercy with our lives. We have the opportunity to show our children what it means to live a life that honors God. Let us strive to live our lives in such a way that the gospel according to us is one that reflects the love and truth of Christ. Let us be intentional about the way we live our lives and the example we set for our children. May the words of this poem encourage and spur us on to be the godly example that our families need.

