Fred Price Death Hoax : Gospel Giant Apostle Frederick K.C Prince of Crenshaw Christian Center, Los Angeles is not Dead , but Hospitalized. Dead and Obituary Story is False.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American Author and faith preacher Fred Price has died. The story was first posted on Facebook on February 12. 2020 by a MKW Ministry . MKW Ministry wrote RIP to the Gospel Giant Fred Price.. I grew up listening to you on Sunday mornings, on your broadcast Ever Increasing Faith. Your Word, your Spirit, and Your ministry impacted Millions. RIP Fred Price. RIP to the Gospel Giant Fred Price.. I grew up listening to you on Sunday mornings, on your broadcast Ever Increasing Faith. Your Word, your Spirit, and Your ministry impacted Millions. RIP Fred Price. Posted by MKW Ministry on Friday, February 12, 2021 Who is Frederick K. C. Price Frederick K.C. Price is the founder and presiding bishop of Crenshaw Christian Center, located in South Los Angeles, California. He is known for his Ever Increasing Faith ministries broadcast, which is aired weekly on both television and radio. Born: January 3, 1932 (age 89 years), Santa Monica, CA Spouse:

Betty Ruth Scott (m. 1953). K.C Price Diagnosed of Covid-19 . US televangelist has become gravely ill from Covid-19, promoting a global outpouring of prayer for his recovery. Pastor Frederick K.C. Price, who founded the 28,000-strong Crenshaw Christian Center in Los Angeles, is thought to be battling heart, lung and kidney issues after being hospitalised with the virus. According to a report by https://premierchristian.news .

Call for Prayer.

Gospel Ministers across the United States joined the family in praying for Apostle K,C Price’s recovery from covid-19. One of those pastors praying for him is Pastor Jerry Savelle , a staunch ally of Rev Kenneth Copeland.

Please join the Savelle family in praying for our longtime friend, Apostle Fred Price as he is fighting for his life . Brother Price has been a blessing to millions of people all over the world with his dynamic teaching of the Word Of Faith and we’re t… https://t.co/F0BFJ3DDiv — Jerry Savelle (@jerrysavellemin) February 12, 2021

Death Hoax This will not be the first time an American celebrity, Pastor was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor. As at the time of this report , Rev K.C is still alive. In regard to our beloved father, Frederick K.C. Price, we would like to thank all of you for your prayers, calls, texts,… Posted by Stephanie Bee on Friday, February 12, 2021

Comments and Reactions.

DrWinston Lindsey. Father your loving kindness is greater than life and we thank U for your gracious power & healing grace to remove all this sickness and restore Dr. Price to His health and strength to glorify once again in the earth. We stand in the imparted faith that U have given as a result of the given and hidden in His heart. We command the curse of this sickness to be removed in Jesus name! Amen! Grace & Peace to the family in Jesus name! Christal Murray

We are standing with you! Thank you Father for your miracle working power and believe only your report that says Doc is healed in Jesus Name. We Love you Price family!. Mary Washington-Youngblood

Praying, standing and believing for Apostle Price total healing and I will not give up. Irvin-Eunice Dabney

Thank you for the update Stephanie! We are continually praying, believing and declaring Apostle’s healing and full recovery. I have Intercessors praying 24/7. We Love the First Family…you can always count on us. Julie Landry

Yes Yes Yes Covet that MIRACLE. And not forgetting in continuing to pray for you guys to remain strong mentally, physically and emotionally. Bruce G. Roberts

Thanks Stephanie, sorry you have to deal with “VICIOUS” lies! Praying for COMPLETE healing. Elois Kemper-Watson

As Faithful Intercessors (Romans 8:26, 27; James 5:16b) we are continuing to pray effectually and fervently for the total manifestation of Apostle Price’s healing ~ coveting earnestly that The Best Gifts of Faith, Healing and Working of Miracles be in operation (1 Corinthians 12:9, 10) in The Name of Jesus The Christ, AMEN!!!

As your brother, Pastor Fred declared “This Fight We Are Winning For Apostle Price’s Complete Healing!” Chris Perkins.

Amen! Praying for complete healing! They are posting this online: Frederick K.C. Price (born January 3, 1932 – February 12, 2021) was the founder and presiding bishop of Crenshaw Christian Center (CCC), located in South Los Angeles, California.