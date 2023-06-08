Gossipfeast.com: A Malicious Site that Tricks Visitors with Fake CAPTCHA and Pushes Spam Browser Notifications

Gossipfeast.com scam : The Gossipfeast.com Scam: How to Protect Against Browser Notification Spam and Remove Pop-ups from Chrome, Firefox, IE, and Edge

Gossipfeast.com is a website that has been identified as a malicious site that deceives its visitors into allowing unwanted spam browser notifications through a fake CAPTCHA. The site may also redirect users to other unreliable and harmful websites. These types of pages are typically accessed through redirects caused by rogue advertising networks. Gossipfeast.com is designed to entice visitors to click the Allow button, push spam browser notifications, and redirect them to unreliable, harmful, and fraudulent websites. The content encountered on rogue webpages may vary depending on the visitor’s IP address or geolocation. Gossipfeast.com, for example, displays an image of robots with a fake CAPTCHA test to trick visitors into selecting the Allow option. Rogue websites use browser notifications to promote their intrusive advertisement campaigns, which can include online scams, untrustworthy software, and malware. To avoid receiving unwanted notifications, it is recommended to not permit suspicious websites to deliver them and to ignore or deny notification requests. If you experience unprompted redirects to malicious, scam, and questionable sites, it is advisable to check your device for adware and run a scan with an antivirus to automatically eliminate them. Some of the best steps to take to avoid becoming a victim of browser notification scams include being wary of accepting browser notifications, never clicking notifications from unknown sources, avoiding untrusted websites, viewing streaming content on reputable sites, and using an ad blocker when browsing the internet.

Read Full story : Gossipfeast.com Virus Removal Guide /

News Source : My AntiSpyware

Virus removal tips Malware prevention techniques Antivirus software recommendations Computer security measures Online safety guidelines