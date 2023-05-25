Government: Describing the Vital Individuals in the Recently Formed United States

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty Expands on the Fragmented United States

In the fictional world of Cyberpunk 2077, the United States has become severely fragmented, with Night City being treated as a city-state despite being in California. The New United States of America (NUSA) still exists, but it is no longer a united nation. The upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC will explore the inner workings of the NUSA, with V being contracted by the nation to complete a mission inside a walled-off part of Pacifica.

One of the few known characters in the DLC is Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba, who is an agent for the FIA, a department of the NUSA that has not been extensively explored in the Cyberpunk series. The FIA may have connections to previous organizations run by the US government, such as the FBI, NSA, and DEA, which were dissolved by the early 21st century. These organizations, along with the CIA, formed the Gang of Four, which initiated a coup that damaged the United States for decades to come.

The NUSA was founded by Elizabeth Kress, who was previously the CEO of Militech, a corporation that is still tied to the NUSA under President Rosalind Myers. Myers, who is shown in the base game denouncing accusations of Militech’s involvement in the assassination of Saburo Arasaka, is the second president of the NUSA and is serving her third term. She instigated the Unification War in 2069 to reunite former states, but opinions on her are divided, with some claiming she is a militaristic fascist.

Phantom Liberty’s plot revolves around the NUSA contracting V, and players may have an impact on the whole nation. If Myers has direct involvement with the plot and interacts with V, it could be possible for players to have an impact on Night City being reintegrated into the NUSA or fully asserting its independence from the rest of the nation. More information about the DLC is expected to be unveiled in June, and it could serve as the perfect swan song for Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption arc after its disastrous 2020 launch.

In conclusion, Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC expands on the fragmented United States of America in the game’s world and explores the inner workings of the NUSA. The FIA, potentially connected to the Gang of Four, and the presidents of the NUSA, Elizabeth Kress and Rosalind Myers, will play key roles in the DLC’s plot. The choices players make in the DLC could impact Night City’s relationship with the rest of the nation, and more information is expected to be unveiled in June.

