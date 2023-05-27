Government official Rajib Ch Borodoloi arrested in connection with fraudulent issue of replacement licenses: Assam CID

Rajib Ch Borodoloi : Assam CID arrests Rajib Ch Borodoloi, former DTO in-charge, in fraudulent license case

An Enforcement Inspector and the former in-charge of the District Transport Office (DTO) in Charaideo have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam in connection with fraudulent activities surrounding the issuance of replacement licenses. The government official arrested has been identified as Rajib Ch Borodoloi. The action was carried out based on a complaint from the transport department of the Assam Government, CID Police Station. The CID team visited the DTO office in Charaideo and collected documents and incriminating materials. Based on the evidence collected, involvement in the fraudulent practice of issue of replacement licences by Rajib Ch Borodoloi, Enforcement Inspector and the then I/C District Transport Officer, Charaideo has been found well established. He has been taken into police remand for five days for further interrogation.

News Source : ANI News

