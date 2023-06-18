Governor Degamo fatally shot at his residence, Gratipas.







Breaking News: Governor Degamo Shot Dead at Home

Tragic news has just come in that Governor Degamo has been shot dead at his home. The details are still unclear at this moment, but it is believed that the incident took place earlier this evening.Governor Degamo was a well-respected figure in the community and his death is a huge loss to the people of this city. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.