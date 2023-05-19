Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja faces controversy as questions are raised about her actions.

Why did Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja get into trouble?

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja recently found herself in hot water after a controversy surrounding her landed in the news. The Bollywood actor’s wife was accused of violating COVID-19 protocols, an act that raised eyebrows among the public and the authorities.

The Allegations

The controversy began when Sunita Ahuja was accused of flouting COVID-19 protocols during a shoot in Mumbai. According to reports, the incident happened when the producer of the project, actor Gajendra Chauhan, had invited her to the set to oversee the shoot. However, Sunita’s presence on the set did not go down well with the authorities, as she was not an essential member of the crew and was not wearing a mask.

The matter came to light after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a complaint against the producer and the actor’s wife for violating the COVID-19 protocols. The BMC officials also issued a notice to the producer and the actor’s wife, asking them to explain their actions.

The Reactions

The incident sparked outrage among the public, who criticized Sunita Ahuja for her irresponsible behavior. Many people took to social media to express their displeasure, with some even calling for her arrest. However, some of Govinda’s fans came to his wife’s defense, saying that she was not aware of the rules and regulations.

The Explanation

After the controversy erupted, Sunita Ahuja issued a statement explaining her actions. She said that she was not aware that she was violating the COVID-19 protocols and that she had gone to the set to check on her husband’s health. She also apologized for her actions and promised to be more careful in the future.

The Fallout

The controversy has landed Sunita Ahuja in hot water, and she may face legal action for violating the COVID-19 protocols. The incident has also brought Govinda back into the media spotlight, with many people questioning his silence on the matter.

However, some people have come to Sunita Ahuja’s defense, saying that she was not aware of the rules and regulations and that she should not be punished for her ignorance. They also pointed out that the incident was blown out of proportion and that Sunita Ahuja’s actions did not harm anyone.

Conclusion

The controversy surrounding Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has put the couple in an uncomfortable position, and they will have to deal with the fallout from the incident. While some people have criticized Sunita Ahuja for her actions, others have come to her defense, saying that she was not aware of the rules and regulations. Whatever the case may be, the incident serves as a reminder that we must all be vigilant and follow the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

