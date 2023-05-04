“Govt contractor shooting” : Government contractor in Patiala killed by armed men’s gunfire

Armed Men Shot Dead Government Contractor Darshan Singla on Nabha Road

Introduction

In a shocking incident, government contractor Darshan Singla was shot dead by armed men on Nabha road in Patiala on Thursday. This incident has sent shockwaves across the city as it has raised questions about the safety of the residents.

The Incident

According to the reports, Darshan Singla was returning home after finishing his work when he was attacked by the armed men. The assailants fired multiple shots at him, which resulted in his death on the spot. The incident took place in broad daylight, and the residents of the area were left horrified after hearing the gunshots.

The Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the team has been formed to identify the accused. The police have also collected the CCTV footage from the area to get more information about the incident.

As per the initial investigation, it is believed that the attack was pre-planned, and the assailants had been following Darshan Singla for some time. The police are also looking into the possibility of personal enmity or a financial dispute being the reason behind the attack.

The Response

The incident has sent shockwaves across the city, and the residents are demanding immediate action from the police. The government officials have also expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and have assured that the culprits will be brought to justice.

The opposition parties have also slammed the government for failing to provide adequate security to the citizens. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and have urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the citizens.

The Conclusion

The incident has once again highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. The residents are living in fear, and the government needs to take immediate steps to address the issue. The police must ensure that the culprits are brought to justice, and the citizens feel safe in their own city.

In conclusion, the incident is a wake-up call for the government to take immediate steps to address the issue of rising crime in the city. The citizens have the right to live in a safe and secure environment, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that their rights are protected.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala/