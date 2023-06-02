Gower Missouri Nun Exhumed : Gower, Missouri Nun Exhumed: Uncovering the Mysteries of Her Death

Uncovering the Mysteries of a Nun’s Death: Exhumation in Gower, Missouri

Introduction

The story of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik, a nun who disappeared in 1969 and was found dead two months later, has remained a mystery for more than five decades. Her death has been the subject of numerous investigations, documentaries, and books, and now, her case has taken a new turn. On November 7, 2017, Sister Catherine’s body was exhumed from her grave in Gower, Missouri, by the Baltimore County Police Department. This article will look at the events surrounding Sister Catherine’s death, the reasons for the exhumation, and the recent developments in the case.

Background

Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik was a 26-year-old nun who taught English and drama at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore, Maryland. On November 7, 1969, she went to a local shopping center to buy some food and never returned. Two months later, her decomposed body was found in a remote area of Lansdowne, Maryland.

The investigation into Sister Catherine’s death was plagued by incompetence and corruption. The Baltimore County Police Department failed to follow up on leads and ignored evidence that pointed to a cover-up. The case was closed in 1977, with no suspects identified or arrests made.

However, the case gained renewed attention in 1994 when two former students of Archbishop Keough High School, Jean Wehner and Teresa Lancaster, came forward with allegations of sexual abuse by the school’s chaplain, Father Joseph Maskell. Wehner claimed that Maskell had taken her to see Sister Catherine’s body a week after her disappearance and that he had told her he was involved in her death. Wehner also claimed that Maskell had threatened to kill her if she ever spoke about what she had seen.

The allegations by Wehner and Lancaster led to a new investigation into Sister Catherine’s death. However, the case remained unsolved, and Maskell died in 2001 without ever being charged with any crimes related to the case.

Exhumation

In November 2016, a Netflix documentary series called “The Keepers” was released, which focused on the allegations of sexual abuse at Archbishop Keough High School and the murder of Sister Catherine. The series brought renewed attention to the case and led to the exhumation of Sister Catherine’s body in November 2017.

The exhumation was carried out by the Baltimore County Police Department, who hoped to find new evidence that could help solve the case. The department stated that they were looking for DNA evidence that could link suspects to the crime scene.

The exhumation was carried out in secret, and only a small group of people were present, including Sister Catherine’s family members and representatives from the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy was performed.

Developments

The results of the autopsy and any DNA evidence found have not been released to the public. However, on November 7, 2019, the 50th anniversary of Sister Catherine’s disappearance, the Baltimore County Police Department announced that they had identified a suspect in the case.

The department did not release the name of the suspect, but they stated that the person was deceased and had been a former priest in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. They also stated that the suspect had been a person of interest in the case since the 1970s.

The announcement by the Baltimore County Police Department has brought renewed attention to the case and has given hope to those who have been seeking justice for Sister Catherine for more than five decades.

Conclusion

The exhumation of Sister Catherine’s body and the identification of a suspect in the case have brought renewed attention to one of the most notorious unsolved crimes in American history. The case has been plagued by incompetence and corruption, and the recent developments have given hope to those who have been seeking justice for Sister Catherine for more than five decades. As the investigation continues, it is hoped that the truth about Sister Catherine’s death will finally be uncovered, and those responsible will be brought to justice.

