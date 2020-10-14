Grace DeVico Death – Dead : Grace DeVico Obituary : Cal poly student dies.

Grace DeVico has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.

Morgan DeVico is with Grace DeVico and 3 others . 17 hrs · I am so glad I got to hold your hand. I love you so much. I do not know how I will go on without you. My playmate. My friend. My baby brother. There are no words. I wish I could have protected you from this. I am so thankful for your faith. I am so thankful to know you are with Jesus and we will be together again. I love you. I will honor your legacy by spreading the love of Christ. I promise. I know in my heart that, if people come to faith through this, you would call it good. They will see Jesus, Noah – I feel it in my soul. Hearts will be softened through God's legacy of love that He wrote through your life. You were a willing vessel, and God used you mightily. He is still using you. You are the strongest Christian man I have ever known. You taught me so much. I want you here with me. Oh lord, lord, lord.

Susan Lopatka wrote

Praying for you and your family. My heart aches for you all, but what a beautiful tribute you’ve written here. He has left such a legacy and will no doubt lead many others to Christ. Love you DeVico family.

Kristy Cantrall wrote

Sweet Morgan. My heart is breaking for you and your beautiful family. My prayers are with you all for comfort and strength.

Lydia Papillon wrote

Oh Morgan. I am so, so sorry. This is such a heartbreaking loss. Praying for your family and you. Thank you for your tender words about Noah and about Jesus.

Goeff Burton wrote

We are all so heartbroken. Noah was such an incredible young man. I still can’t believe it. It was such an honor to be able to coach him. We love all of you so dearly. Whatever you need, just say the word. All our love and prayers .

Jessica Loomis DeBoer wrote

Oh Mo, I’m so sorry and my heart is just breaking. I just don’t even know what to say.

Vanessa Di Vico wrote

Please know that there is a group of people on the East coast who are thinking of you all, and wishing we could be there to give you our love in person. You are all loved very much, and our hearts are very much with you right now.

Tina Beeson wrote

Oh, Morgan. We are heartbroken for you and your precious family. Praying that the gentle arms of our Savior are surrounding all if you. We love you.

“The steadfast of mind You will keep in perfect peace, because he trusts in You. Trust in the

Sandy Koven wrote

I am absolutely heartbroken for your family. Crushed. Trusting the Lord to comfort you all as only HE can. Praying continually for you all. Noah is such a special person. A true treasure of Gods

Meryl Wallis Chase wrote

Morgan, your sweet brother has always been an inspiration to us, and a joy to know. We’re simply devastated. We are in awe of how closely he walked with Jesus, and grateful that the Lord shared him with us. We send you our love and prayers for comfort. We stand ready to assist your family in any way.

Ahna Lett wrote

Dear Morgan I am so sorry for your loss. Noah was a amazing man that shined Christ in all that he did. You and your entire family are in our prayers. I pray this over you all, Gracious God, My heart grieves for my friend but I am also so saddened for his family and friends who are deeply impacted by the magnitude of this heart-wrenching situation. As these family members navigate their own pain and suffering, please remind them that you are near to comfort them as well. When they are overcome by sadness and fear, provide them with the reminder that you do not sleep, or even take a nap; instead, you are always alert and available to provide the strength they need. You are the only true source of healing and recovery. As they provide practical care and faithfully serve, please strengthen them when they are discouraged. As they lift their eyes to you, remind them of your love and that the empowering presence of your Spirit is available to them at every moment of each day.