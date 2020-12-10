Newport Beach police say that 22 yo Grace Elizabeth Coleman is under arrest for murder, DUI & hit & run. The parents of 3 little girls died in the crash.
#BREAKING: A 22-year-old woman arrested for DUI after crash in Newport Beach kills couple and critically injures their young children, ages 1, 3 and 5. https://t.co/N9NCqCKBPs pic.twitter.com/TLjzjKv4Fc
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 9, 2020
- Do the crime do the time. Sad it happened . She will have time to think about what she did and caused. Pay the piper.
- I’m so sad for this family. I do hope that inconsiderate person gets some consequence. Not just 6 months & another dui on her resume.Brenda Myers replied
- As long as there are no real consequences for drunks this will never change.. such a tragedy. 3 kids now left without parents.
