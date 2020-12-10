Grace Elizabeth Coleman is under arrest for murder, DUI & hit & run.

December 10, 2020
0 Comment

Newport Beach police say that 22 yo Grace Elizabeth Coleman is under arrest for murder, DUI & hit & run. The parents of 3 little girls died in the crash.

 

  • Irwin Merein
    Do the crime do the time. Sad it happened 😢. She will have time to think about what she did and caused. Pay the piper.
  • Carolyn Seitzler
    I’m so sad for this family. I do hope that inconsiderate person gets some consequence. Not just 6 months & another dui on her resume.
    Brenda Myers replied
  • Vicky Cano
    As long as there are no real consequences for drunks this will never change.. such a tragedy. 3 kids now left without parents.

