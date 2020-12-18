Grace Knowlton Death -Dead – Obituary : artist Grace Knowlton has Died .
artist Grace Knowlton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
We were saddened to hear about artist Grace Knowlton's passing on December 4, 2020. Grace Knowlton's "Spheres" all bear subtle and unique imperfections that illustrate their hand-crafted origins. pic.twitter.com/jlRRwsyg4K
— Storm King (@StormKingArtCtr) December 17, 2020
