Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Russell Mitchell, has recently lost the life of both his mother, Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo..

Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

I'm deeply saddened to share that one of MSJC's own baseball players, Russell Mitchell, has recently lost the life of both his mother, Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo. Please keep Russell and the Mitchell Family in your thoughts and prayers.

(1/2) — Mike Lonsdale (@Mlonsdale_MSJC) February 18, 2021

Mike Lonsdale @Mlonsdale_MSJC I’m deeply saddened to share that one of MSJC’s own baseball players, Russell Mitchell, has recently lost the life of both his mother, Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo. Please keep Russell and the Mitchell Family in your thoughts and prayers.

NOTICE.