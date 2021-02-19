Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Russell Mitchell, has recently lost the life of both his mother, Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo..
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
I'm deeply saddened to share that one of MSJC's own baseball players, Russell Mitchell, has recently lost the life of both his mother, Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo.
Please keep Russell and the Mitchell Family in your thoughts and prayers.
(1/2)
— Mike Lonsdale (@Mlonsdale_MSJC) February 18, 2021
Mike Lonsdale @Mlonsdale_MSJC I’m deeply saddened to share that one of MSJC’s own baseball players, Russell Mitchell, has recently lost the life of both his mother, Grace Mitchell, and her beloved mother, Matilde Guibelondo. Please keep Russell and the Mitchell Family in your thoughts and prayers.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.