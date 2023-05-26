Gracie Mills, a 14-Year-Old Girl, Reported Missing: Ongoing Investigation and Details on Her Disappearance

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Gracie Mills: An Ongoing Investigation

The Disappearance

14-year-old Gracie Mills went missing on May 17, 2021, from her hometown in Calera, Alabama. She was last seen at her home on County Road 401. Her family reported her missing the next day after they couldn’t find her.

The Search

The Calera Police Department has been actively searching for Gracie Mills since her disappearance. They have conducted multiple searches in the area, including using drones and K-9 units. The search has also been extended beyond Calera, and the authorities have been working with neighboring counties to find her.

The Investigation

The police have been investigating Gracie Mills’ disappearance since she was reported missing. They have conducted interviews with her family, friends, and acquaintances to gather information about her whereabouts. They have also been analyzing her social media accounts and phone records to find any clues that could lead to her location.

The Community Response

The disappearance of Gracie Mills has touched the hearts of the Calera community and beyond. Hundreds of people have volunteered to help search for her, and many have shared her story on social media. The Calera Police Department has also received numerous tips from the public, which they are investigating.

The Family’s Plea

Gracie Mills’ family has been desperate for any information that could help find her. They have been pleading with the public to come forward with any information they may have. Her mother, Lorie Mills, has been leading the search efforts and has been active on social media, sharing updates and asking for help.

The Latest Updates

As of June 20, 2021, Gracie Mills is still missing, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities have not released any new information about her whereabouts or the progress of the investigation. The family continues to search for her and is urging the public to keep sharing her story and any information they may have.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Gracie Mills has been a devastating experience for her family and the Calera community. The authorities are doing everything in their power to find her and bring her home safely. The family’s plea for information and the community’s response show the strength and compassion of the human spirit in times of crisis. We hope that Gracie Mills will be found soon, and her family can finally have peace.

