Graeme Lee McColm – victim : Victim identified as Graeme Lee McColm in fatal shooting in northeast Calgary, suspect charged

Victim in Fatal Shooting in Northeast Calgary Identified as Graeme Lee McColm, Charges Laid Against Calgary Man

The article includes information about the fatal shooting of Graeme Lee McColm, 41, in northeast Calgary on May 18. The victim was found with gunshot wounds, and charges have been laid against a Calgary man. The police responded to reports of the shooting and located the victim in life-threatening condition. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The police have charged Tyler James Redden of Calgary with second-degree murder and attempted murder. The article also mentions two vehicle collisions believed to be related to the shooting. The police are still gathering evidence and information and urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to contact the police. The article ends with a copyright notice for Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

News Source : WorldNewsEra

