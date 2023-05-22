“Graeme Souness net worth”: What is the Net Worth of Graeme Souness?

Graeme Souness Net Worth: A Look at the Career of the Former Scottish Footballer and Manager

Graeme James Souness, born on May 6th, 1953 in Edinburgh, Scotland, started his professional football career as an apprentice with Tottenham Hotspur under Bill Nicholson. He signed his first business documents at the age of 15 and played in one first-team match as a substitute in a UEFA Cup game.

Throughout his career, Souness played for a number of clubs, including the Montreal Olympique in the North American Soccer League and Sampdoria in Italy. However, it was his time as a player-manager at Rangers that made him a legend in Scottish football.

The Souness Revolution at Rangers

Souness took over as player-manager of Rangers in April 1986, with the aim of reclaiming the footballing ascendancy that the club had lost in recent years. The campaign was initially funded by the club’s then-owner, Lawrence Marlborough.

Souness brought in a number of significant signings from English clubs, including Terry Butcher and Chris Woods. This broke the long-standing trend of Scotland’s best footballers playing in England and helped to create what became known as the “Souness Revolution.”

The Rangers team quickly took control of Scottish football, winning the League Cup and the Championship in Souness’s first season. Despite losing the league championship to Celtic, they defended the League Cup in 1987–88, defeating Aberdeen on penalties after extra time.

Managing Liverpool and Galatasaray

In February 1991, Souness was appointed manager of Liverpool after Kenny Dalglish resigned. He left Rangers with four games left in the season and went on to manage Liverpool for three years.

Souness then went on to manage Galatasaray in Turkey, where he caused controversy by placing a large Galatasaray flag in the center of Fenerbahçe’s pitch after a cup final.

Later Career

After leaving Galatasaray, Souness managed Southampton for one season before returning to Italy to manage Torino. He then moved on to Benfica before returning to the English league as Blackburn Rovers’ manager in March 2000.

Souness left Blackburn to take over as manager of Newcastle United in 2004. He has a net worth estimated to be about $7 million.

Conclusion

Graeme Souness’s career as a player and manager has left a lasting impact on Scottish and English football. His time at Rangers, in particular, is remembered as a period of great success for the club. Souness’s net worth is a testament to his achievements as a footballer and manager, and he will always be remembered as one of the greats of the game.

