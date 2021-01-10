Graham Arthur Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Premiership Captain Graham Arthur has Died .

Premiership Captain Graham Arthur has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Hawthorn family is deeply saddened by the passing of club Legend and inaugural Premiership Captain Graham Arthur. A man who gave us so much, and to whom the brown and gold will be forever indebted. Vale, Mort. 💛💛💛 📝: https://t.co/JgCFn8dxny#Always pic.twitter.com/m4411yLOGV — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) January 10, 2021

