Graham Day Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Timber Graham Day has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Former Timber Graham Day has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
Former Timber Graham Day passed away; our thoughts are with all those who loved and knew him. Day was one of the members of the '75 Timbers squad, making over 100 appearances in the NASL era. His contributions to the team helped Portland become known as "Soccer City, USA." #RCTID pic.twitter.com/miAtpYyWvE
— Timbers Army (@timbersarmy) February 9, 2021
Tributes
John Kayes·
Just heard the very sad news that Graham Day as passed away, one of Tote end legends, always came to the Tote end nights and had time for everyone, condolences to all his family from all of us that love watching him play.
Alan Ward
A very underrated defender and always willing to chat behind the bar at Mangotsfield United. A great character who will be sadly missed.
Adriano De Gennaro
Another sad day for Gasheads. Non stop at the minute, so much bad news. RIP to a top player.
Sonia Crew
so sad seems we have lost players and supporters every day rip Graham.
Brenda Luke
Only saw him a few months ago in Kingswood; l always love having a drink in The Old Flower Pot Kingswood when he was Landlord will always be remembered as a Rovers Player. My girls went to the same school as his boys RIP
Graham
Ash Belsten
When he took the pot on I was 17, he asked me how old I was so I said 18 and he took my word for a it. A year later I gave him an invite for my 18th and he went fucking ballistic.
John Boucher
RIP top man not only watched u playing but also bought a beer off u when u had the Globe at Frampton cotteral
Steve Clark
Very sad news RIP Graham, in the same class through school at Speedwell, condolences to the family. UTG
Steve Pollinger
Sad news. New him from my school days, played skittles against him in recent years. UTG.
Mike Mallett
Used to make us laugh at the KES club where he spent his last few years having a pint. Brilliant party piece telling people he played with Pele, plenty never knew the truth, Handy footballer back in the day although he wouldn’t admit to it.
Janet Legge
Me and jock got to have a catch up just before last lock down. So sad love to the family.
