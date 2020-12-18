Graham Hastings Death -Dead – Obituary : club volunteer Graham Hastings has Died .
club volunteer Graham Hastings has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
The club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club volunteer Graham Hastings. Graham was our raffle ticket seller, but he was more than that, he was a lovely man who was a great friend and always had a smile on his face
RIP Graham
Club Statement: https://t.co/WjAkyRcMZu
— Barton Town FC (@BartonTownOB) December 18, 2020
Barton Town FC @BartonTownOB The club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club volunteer Graham Hastings. Graham was our raffle ticket seller, but he was more than that, he was a lovely man who was a great friend and always had a smile on his face RIP Graham Club Statement:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.