Graham Hastings Death -Dead – Obituary : club volunteer Graham Hastings has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Graham Hastings Death -Dead – Obituary : club volunteer Graham Hastings has Died .

club volunteer Graham Hastings has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Barton Town FC @BartonTownOB The club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club volunteer Graham Hastings. Graham was our raffle ticket seller, but he was more than that, he was a lovely man who was a great friend and always had a smile on his face RIP Graham Club Statement:

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.