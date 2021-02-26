Graham Hughes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Graham Hughes has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @WolvesFirst: So sad to hear the news, RIP Mr Wolves 🧡🖤 https://twitter.com/Wolves/status/1365348733391634440

It is with great sadness that we today announce the passing of beloved club historian, Graham Hughes, at the age of 87. — Wolves (@Wolves) February 26, 2021



RIP Graham Hughes, Wolves Historian. If you didn’t know this man, many would recognise him from around Molineux. A devoted historian who dedicated over 60 years of his life to everything Wolves and was seen as a treasure at the club. Will be missed. xx

Lovely man, with some great Wolves stories to tell.

And new so much about Wolves Angie Diddle Neale

Lovely Gentleman RIP Graham, really sad news – Could chat to him forever x

Lovely man, met him many times and was Wolves through and through, god bless him . What a sad day.

What lovely chap,met him a few times when I used to deliver to the ground. Always a cheerful chap.

Very sad news Rich. Met him on a number of occasions. He lived in Codsall. Philip Horton

RIP Graham hughes a true wolves legend dedicated his life to our great club fwaw Denis Evans

Very sad news, knew him well when I lived in Codsall, RIP Graham, you are a true Wolves legend.

O such sad news a real gentleman Wolves won’t be the same without you Graham.R.I.P. Condolences to all your family xxxx Anthony Green

RIP Graham he took me around the Molineux a few times when I was a kid and as an adult.

A true gentleman and Wolves legend. He was like an encyclopaedia of Wolves FC knowledge. Neil Rickhuss

He painted a picture of sir Jack Haywards lovely guy he was a total gentleman he will be sadly missed by the wolves family he was Mr molinuxe