 Graham Hughes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Graham Hughes has Died .

February 26, 2021
0 Comment





RT @WolvesFirst: So sad to hear the news, RIP Mr Wolves 🧡🖤 https://twitter.com/Wolves/status/1365348733391634440
RIP Graham Hughes, Wolves Historian. If you didn’t know this man, many would recognise him from around Molineux. A devoted historian who dedicated over 60 years of his life to everything Wolves and was seen as a treasure at the club. Will be missed. xx

  • Gary Jones
    Lovely man, with some great Wolves stories to tell.
    And new so much about Wolves

    Angie Diddle Neale
    Lovely Gentleman RIP Graham, really sad news – Could chat to him forever x
    John Borg

    Rob Hughes
    Lovely man, met him many times and was Wolves through and through, god bless him .

    What a sad day.
    What lovely chap,met him a few times when I used to deliver to the ground. Always a cheerful chap.
    RIP Graham.

    Matt Habgood
    Very sad news Rich. Met him on a number of occasions. He lived in Codsall.

    Philip Horton
    RIP Graham hughes a true wolves legend dedicated his life to our great club fwaw

    Denis Evans
    Very sad news, knew him well when I lived in Codsall, RIP Graham, you are a true Wolves legend.
    ·
    Marlene Wynn
    O such sad news a real gentleman Wolves won’t be the same without you Graham.R.I.P. Condolences to all your family xxxx

    Anthony Green
    RIP Graham he took me around the Molineux a few times when I was a kid and as an adult.
    A true gentleman and Wolves legend. He was like an encyclopaedia of Wolves FC knowledge.

    Neil Rickhuss
    He painted a picture of sir Jack Haywards lovely guy he was a total gentleman he will be sadly missed by the wolves family he was Mr molinuxe

