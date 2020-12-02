Graham Weir Death -Dead : Graham Weir has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Graham Weir has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 2. 2020.

Peter Frost is with David Alcock and 2 others . Yesterday at 8:07 AM · As if 2020 hasn’t been cruel enough already; Graham Weir has died of a stroke, says his sister Christine. What a monstrous year, what an enormous tragedy. I so clearly remember that first time; Graham and Jacqui Craig big buddies, back in the Pumphouse Waterfront days. Not the Midnight Mass suddenly on stage, this astonishing person front and centre, his electric charge crackling fit to blow the lights. And then Eh Bah Ran, huge, anthemic, beautiful, a cappella at its best. I was a fanboy immediately. I got to know him after that, reviewed his shows, bought their CDs, drank the Kool Aid. He was a mass of contradictions, each as intriguing as the next, a man never, ever to be pigeonholed, one of the industry’s true originals. He didn’t so much reinvent himself as find other aspects to explore. And it was lots of fun going along for the ride – musician, singer, actor, shy human being, one of a kind. Graham.

Tributes

Laura Twiggs wrote

I don’t use the word often, but it comes to mind: wizard. Irascible but wizardly.

Graham Clarke wrote

Am shocked by this news.. What an incredible loss to our industry.. One of a kind.. A truly beautiful person.. Incredible talent.. RIP old friend.. Sincere condolences to Christine family and friends.. Have lit a candle in his memory

Paul Harris wrote

I have done the same with the 2002 live recording of NTMM at the Planetarium playing in the background. What a loss.