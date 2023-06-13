Grand Prairie shooting results in the arrest of a suspect after the death of a 17-year-old victim. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A fatal shooting occurred in Grand Prairie on Saturday afternoon after a disturbance escalated, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old teenager. The victim, Erick Munoz, was taken to the hospital by friends but passed away. The suspect, 18-year-old Anthony Moran, was arrested on Sunday and is being held at the Grand Prairie jail with a bail set at $1 million. The police believe that Munoz and Moran were involved in a nearby disturbance that led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear if Moran has an attorney. In other news, a report reveals that black people in Dallas are most arrested for small amounts of marijuana, and ransomware trends show that Dallas was a vulnerable target, and negotiating isn’t the best move.

