“Grand Slam injuries”: What is the number of Grand Slams missed by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer due to injuries?

The Injury Woes of Tennis Legends: Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic

Injuries by far are the worst nightmares that any athlete goes through. The very fact that one can’t compete because of pain in the body is disheartening. Over the years many players have had to miss major events due to injuries, and tennis players are no exception. Sometimes the calf, sometimes the wrist, sometimes the back. The issues are never-ending. Let’s look at the events the three greatest players to grace the game had to miss due to their injuries.

Rafael Nadal (14 Grand Slams)

Rafael Nadal, unfortunately, has been a victim of injury more often than anyone else. He has missed many events due to various body issues, including 14 Grand Slams. Kudos to Nadal that, despite not taking part in so many Grand Slams, he still has 22 under his belt. The earliest pullout was the 2003 French Open, which he had to miss because of his sore elbow.

His French Open debut got delayed by two years, as he had to miss the 2004 edition as well due to injury. Over the years, it’s been the wrist, the back, the hip, and the abdomen that kept him out of Melbourne, Paris, London, and New York. The latest pullout was the 2023 French Open due to the Psoas muscle injury and pulled out of the entire season. Which means he won’t be there in London and New York as well.

Roger Federer (10 Grand Slams)

Roger Federer has been relatively injury-free. However, his long career saw him miss 10 Slams due to injury. The first one came at the age of 35, when he pulled out of the French Open after sustaining a knee injury. He had the record of appearing in 65 consecutive Grand Slams before 2016.

However, with age, Federer finally fell victim to body troubles as he regularly pulled out of events. Eventually, Federer decided to call it a day, as the problems became a never-ending drama.

Novak Djokovic (1 Grand Slam)

Novak Djokovic has the proud record of only missing one Grand Slam in his entire career—the 2017 US Open. He was struggling with his elbow, which ended his 2017 season. It also ended a 51-year streak of consecutive Grand Slam appearances. Djokovic dropped out of the top 20 due to his elbow. However, the Serb completed his rehabilitation quickly and climbed the rankings once again.

In conclusion, injuries are a part and parcel of any sport, and tennis is no exception. The three legends of the game, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, have had their fair share of injury setbacks. However, they have shown remarkable resilience and have bounced back stronger. It is a testament to their mental strength and dedication that they continue to inspire generations of tennis players.

1. Tennis injuries and Grand Slam misses

2. The impact of injury on Grand Slam records

3. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer: Grand Slam injury history

4. The toll of physical strain on tennis legends

5. Grand Slam absences: Nadal, Djokovic and Federer’s injury setbacks

News Source : Manan Mehta

Source Link :How many Grand Slams have Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer missed due to injury?/