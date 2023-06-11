Grandfather arrested in connection with suspicious death of five-year-old boy in Halbarawa, Sri Lanka

five-year-old boy : Grandfather of five-year-old boy arrested in suspicious death case

The grandfather of a five-year-old boy who died under suspicious circumstances in Halbarawa, Mulleriyawa has been arrested, according to reports from COLOMBO News 1st. The 65-year-old suspect will appear at the Hulftsdorp Court No. 08 on Sunday (11). Another suspect connected to the incident has been remanded until June 15. The child’s body was discovered across from a construction site in Halbarawa, Mulleriyawa, with lacerations and bleeding. It was later revealed that the injuries were caused by a lawnmower at the residence. The Sri Lankan authorities are investigating the incident.

News Source : Sri Lanka News – Newsfirst

Halbarawa Mulleriyawa child death Grandfather arrested child death Mulleriyawa child homicide case Investigation into child death Mulleriyawa Grandfather charged with child murder