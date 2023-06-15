Grandmother pleads not guilty in Majelic Young case

Majelic Young : Grandmother pleads not guilty in connection to Majelic Young’s murder

The grandmother of a 4-year-old girl whose body was discovered buried in her backyard in northwest Charlotte has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the case. The girl, Majelic Young, was allegedly killed by her mother in 2020 and her body was hidden in a shallow grave. Majelic’s mother, Malikah Diane Bennett, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, and felony concealing a death. Tammy Taylor Moffett, Majelic’s grandmother, has also been charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact of murder. Moffett pleaded not guilty to both charges at a hearing on Thursday. According to a search warrant, Majelic’s 13-year-old sister revealed that Majelic was punished by being forced to stand in the laundry room without being allowed to sit or leave. After three days of standing, she fell out of the back door and died. Her mother then allegedly dug a hole and had her sister help bury Majelic’s body.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

Child abuse Legal proceedings Criminal defense Maternal violence Parental responsibility