Grandson arrested for killing 75-year-old grandmother in Karnataka

North India’s first Tirupati Balaji temple has been opened for devotees in Jammu. The Karnataka Police have arrested a 23-year-old man, Supreeth, for the murder of his 75-year-old grandmother, Sulochana. The investigation found that Supreeth had kept the body in his car throughout the day of the murder before disposing of it. The body was badly burnt and could not be identified. The police collected hair samples and a spectacle from the crime scene and began their investigation. The investigation officers found similarities between the details of a missing case lodged in Nazarbad police station in Mysuru city where the grandson was the complainant. After thorough questioning, Supreeth confessed to the crime. The accused had driven the car which had the dead body of his grandmother all day and even went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint in the same vehicle with the dead body inside.

