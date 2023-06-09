Supreeth (suspect) : Grandson arrested for killing 75-year-old Sulochana in Mysuru

A 23-year-old man named Supreeth, residing in Gayathripuram Layout in Mysuru, has been arrested by the Karnataka Police for the murder of his 75-year-old grandmother, Sulochana. The police investigation found that Supreeth had kept the body in his car for a whole day before disposing of it. On May 30, an unidentified dead body of an elderly woman was found near Sagarakatte village in Mysuru taluk. The hair samples and spectacle collected from the crime scene led the police to investigate a missing case lodged in Nazarbad police station in Mysuru city, where Supreeth was the complainant. During questioning, Supreeth confessed to the crime, stating that his grandmother would often scold him. On May 28, an argument led to him assaulting and subsequently killing her. He then wrapped the body in a plastic cover and put it in a carton box, drove the car to the KRS dam backwaters, and set it on fire after dumping it in a ditch. Supreeth even went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint in the same vehicle with the dead body inside.

News Source : IANS

