Grant Eggers Death -Dead – Obituary : Grant Eggers has Died .

Grant Eggers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Trista Wentz 4 hrs · I first met Grant back in high school when we were in choir together and that’s when the memories started. We had many enjoyable moments together inside and outside the classroom, but my favorite memories come from our choir trip to New York City. There are truly way to many memories from this trip that I could go on about for awhile. The picture of Grant with the colorful building behind him is one of my favorites. He simply asked me to take his picture so I did. After he saw it he was in love with it. So much so that he wanted me to email it to him rather then send it to him in any other form. I learned so much about Grant throughout our trip and became closer with him than I ever could’ve imagined. Grant always liked to do that scene from captain Phillips where he would look someone in the eye and say “look at me, look at me, I am the captain now” he even signed my guest book at my graduation with something similar to that statement. It had said “you are the captain now”. Well Grant now I think it’s my turn to pass it onto you because you are the captain now. You are the captain watching over all of us and you will be deeply missed