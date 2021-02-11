Grant Garza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Rattler Football Player and 2011 graduate Grant Garza has Died.

former Rattler Football Player and 2011 graduate Grant Garza has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of former Rattler Football Player and 2011 graduate Grant Garza. May he Rest In Peace. #rattlerforever pic.twitter.com/6QRDDCsDZ6

