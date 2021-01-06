Grant Hudson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Grant Hudson has Died .
former WWJ news anchor Grant Hudson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are getting word that former WWJ news anchor Grant Hudson has died of cancer in Florida. (In December.) He was a big guy, with a big voice. Smart, and funny and very nice. He also worked at the old CKLW, and was the master of “20-20 news.” …Grant even died in 2020! ♥️
