Grant Jackson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates has Died .

Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 78. https://t.co/RrlxoXEOJv — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 2, 2021

AP Sports @AP_Sports Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.

NOTICE.