Grant Knippa Death -Dead – Obituary : Grant Knippa has Died .
Grant Knippa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Coppell Band 12 hrs · On Friday of last week, we learned of the passing of one of our alumni Mr. Grant Knippa (c/o 2018, trumpet). Grant was pursuing a degree at the New England Conservatory in Boston. In Grant’s memory, the NEC Winds will present a pre-recorded digital concert this evening at 6:00pm (central). Please join the free live stream to see Grant play on the first two works. As well, please keep the Knippa family in your thoughts and prayers during these challenging times. A link to the concert can be found here – https://necmusic.edu/…/winds-wednesdays-memory-grant…
Source: (20+) Coppell Band – Posts | Facebook
