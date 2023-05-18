“Grant Park festival lineup 2023”: Full Schedule of Musical Acts for Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Revealed at Grant Park Festival

Posted on May 18, 2023

Lollapalooza Chicago 2023 festival taking place Aug. 3-6

Thursday, May 18, 2023 6:00PM

Full Lollapalooza schedule to be released for music festival

CHICAGO (WLS) —

The full schedule for this year’s Lollapalooza was released Thursday afternoon.

The headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The festival will be Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park.

Visit lollapalooza.com for the full schedule.

Lollapalooza released the day-by-day lineup for this year’s music festival in Chicago back in March.

Check out some of the highlights for each day below:

Thursday, August 3:

Billie Eilish

Karol G

Noah Kahan

Carly Rae Jepsen

Diplo

Portugal. The Man

Friday, August 4:

Kendrick Lamar

The 1975

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Foals

Peach Pit

Diesel

Saturday, August 5:

Odesza

Tomorrow X Together

Maggie Rogers

The Revivalists

Sylvan Esso

Suki Waterhouse

Sunday, August 6:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Lana Del Rey

Lil Yachty

Mt. Joy

Afrojack

There are nine stages at Lollapalooza with bands from around the world. More than 400,000 usually attend.

