“Grant Park festival lineup 2023”: Full Schedule of Musical Acts for Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Revealed at Grant Park Festival

Lollapalooza Chicago 2023 festival taking place Aug. 3-6
Thursday, May 18, 2023 6:00PM
CHICAGO (WLS) —
The full schedule for this year’s Lollapalooza was released Thursday afternoon.
The headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The festival will be Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park.
Visit lollapalooza.com for the full schedule.
Lollapalooza released the day-by-day lineup for this year’s music festival in Chicago back in March.
Check out some of the highlights for each day below:
Thursday, August 3:
Billie Eilish
Karol G
Noah Kahan
Carly Rae Jepsen
Diplo
Portugal. The Man
Friday, August 4:
Kendrick Lamar
The 1975
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Foals
Peach Pit
Diesel
Saturday, August 5:
Odesza
Tomorrow X Together
Maggie Rogers
The Revivalists
Sylvan Esso
Suki Waterhouse
Sunday, August 6:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Lana Del Rey
Lil Yachty
Mt. Joy
Afrojack
There are nine stages at Lollapalooza with bands from around the world. More than 400,000 usually attend.
