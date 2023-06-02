“Grant Union High School student Billy Scott identified as victim in Sacramento County shooting”

Posted on June 2, 2023

Billy Scott, a graduating senior and student at Grant Union High School, has been identified as the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in the North Highlands area of Sacramento County on Wednesday night.

News Source : KCRA – Sacramento Videos

