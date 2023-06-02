“Billy Scott shooting victim” : “Grant Union High School student Billy Scott identified as victim in Sacramento County shooting”
Billy Scott, a graduating senior and student at Grant Union High School, has been identified as the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in the North Highlands area of Sacramento County on Wednesday night.
Read Full story :18-year-old killed in North Highlands shooting ID'd as Grant Union HS graduating senior
News Source : KCRA – Sacramento Videos
