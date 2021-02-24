grant waitz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : grant waitz has Died.

Grant Waitz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.

So heartbreaking, sad, and tragic! One of my daughters friends from school. Check on your kids they are not okay. No one is both kids and parents! Rest In Peace, fly high 🙏🏻

Source: (1) Facebook

