“graphic stabbing video”: Police take action to remove disturbing video of graphic stabbing circulating on social media.

Peel Police Seek to Remove Online Video of Fatal Stabbing

Peel police are seeking to remove an online video that appears to depict the fatal stabbing of Brampton woman Davinder Kaur earlier this month. The video will be “part of the investigation” of Kaur’s death, according to Peel police. While police did not elaborate on details, they said they are aware of the video and have taken steps to remove it from online circulation.

Video Circulation and Social Media

CP24 has seen the video but is not sharing it. At time of writing, at least one copy of the video remains online approximately five days since it was first posted. Online reports indicate the video has circulated on sites like Twitter and the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp. Speaking on background, a representative for Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, would not confirm the company’s awareness of the video, stressing that the app is designed for secure messaging rather than public social media posts. While the app does have a content moderation team that vets complaints submitted by users, employees at WhatsApp do not proactively monitor content. Twitter did not respond to CP24’s request for comment.

Mayor’s Response

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a statement that he is aware of the “harrowing video.” “It’s very disappointing that a video as heinous as that would be available for viewing. I know the police took this very seriously — they made their best efforts to have the video removed,” he said. “The last thing we want to see is the victims and the family being retraumatized.”

Background of the Incident

Kaur was fatally stabbed in Sparrow Park near Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court on the evening of May 19. A suspect, identified as 44-year-old Nav Nishan Singh, was located about two kilometres away and charged with first-degree murder charge. Police previously said that the victim and suspect were known to each other but did not specify their relationship.

Conclusion

The circulation of the video depicting the fatal stabbing of Davinder Kaur is a sad reminder of how social media can be used to traumatize victims and their families. Peel police’s efforts to remove the video from online circulation are commendable, and social media companies need to do more to prevent the spread of such harmful content. Our thoughts are with Kaur’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

