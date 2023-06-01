“Graphic stabbing video removal”: Police Take Action to Remove Graphic Stabbing Video from Social Media

Peel Police Seek Removal of Video Depicting Fatal Stabbing of Brampton Woman

Peel police are taking steps to remove an online video that appears to show the fatal stabbing of Brampton woman Davinder Kaur earlier this month. The video is being investigated as part of Kaur’s death, and police have confirmed they are aware of it and are working to remove it from online circulation.

Video Remains Online

Despite police efforts, at least one copy of the video remains online approximately five days since it was first posted. Reports suggest the video has been circulating on sites like Twitter and WhatsApp, a messaging app known for its end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp’s Stance on Content Moderation

Speaking on background, a representative for Facebook-owned company Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, would not confirm the company’s awareness of the video, stating that the app is designed for secure messaging rather than public social media posts. While the app does have a content moderation team that vets complaints submitted by users, employees at WhatsApp do not proactively monitor content.

Twitter’s Response

Twitter did not respond to CP24’s request for comment, which received an auto-sent email of an excrement emoji.

Brampton Mayor’s Statement

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown expressed his disappointment that such a “harrowing video” would be available for viewing. He commended the police for their efforts to remove the video and expressed his concern for the victim’s family, stating that “the last thing we want to see is the victims and the family being retraumatized.”

Background on Kaur’s Death

Kaur was fatally stabbed in Sparrow Park near Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court on the evening of May 19. A suspect, identified as 44-year-old Nav Nishan Singh, was located about two kilometres away and charged with first-degree murder. Police previously stated that the victim and suspect were known to each other but did not specify their relationship.

Conclusion

The availability of the video depicting Kaur’s death has raised concerns about online content moderation and the potential for such videos to cause further trauma to victims and their families. It remains to be seen whether police efforts to remove the video will be successful in the long term, but for now, the focus remains on the investigation into Kaur’s death and ensuring that her loved ones are not further traumatized by the circulation of such graphic material.

