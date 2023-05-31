“Graphic stabbing video removal”: Police take action to remove graphic video of stabbing on social media

Peel Police Seek Removal of Online Video Depicting Fatal Stabbing

Peel police are seeking to remove an online video that appears to depict the fatal stabbing of Brampton woman Davinder Kaur earlier this month. The video will be “part of the investigation” of Kaur’s death, according to Peel police.

Police Take Steps to Remove Video from Online Circulation

While police did not elaborate on details, they said they are aware of the video and have taken steps to remove it from online circulation. CP24 has seen the video and is not sharing it. At time of writing, at least one copy of the video remains online approximately five days since it was first posted. Online reports indicate the video has circulated on sites like Twitter and the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Responds to Video Circulation

Speaking on background, a representative for Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, would not confirm the company’s awareness of the video, stressing that the app is designed for secure messaging rather than public social media posts. While the app does have a content moderation team that vets complaints submitted by users, employees at WhatsApp do not proactively monitor content.

Twitter Does Not Respond to Request for Comment

Twitter did not respond to CP24’s request for comment, which received an auto-sent email of an excrement emoji. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a statement that he is aware of the “harrowing video.”

Suspect Charged with First-Degree Murder

Kaur was fatally stabbed in Sparrow Park near Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court on the evening of May 19. A suspect, identified as 44-year-old Nav Nishan Singh, was located about two kilometres away and charged with first-degree murder charge. Police previously said that the victim and suspect were known to each other but did not specify their relationship.

Mayor Brown Expresses Disappointment

“It’s very disappointing that a video as heinous as that would be available for viewing. I know the police took this very seriously — they made their best efforts to have the video removed,” Mayor Brown said. “The last thing we want to see is the victims and the family being retraumatized.”

Video Part of Investigation

