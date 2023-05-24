gravy recipe: How to Make Ambreen Kitchen Diries’ Chicken Gravy Recipe

Chicken Gravy Recipe By Ambreen Kitchen Diaries

Introduction

Chicken gravy is a simple and delicious recipe that can be made with just a few ingredients. It is perfect for those who love spicy and tangy flavors. The recipe is easy to follow and can be made in just 30 minutes. In this article, we will be sharing the chicken gravy recipe by Ambreen Kitchen Diaries.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

2 tablespoons oil

1 cup water

Coriander leaves, for garnishing

Instructions

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add ginger paste and garlic paste. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well. Add chicken and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Add water and bring it to a boil. Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Tips

You can use boneless or bone-in chicken for this recipe.

If you want a thicker gravy, add less water.

If you want a thinner gravy, add more water.

You can adjust the spices according to your taste.

You can also add green chilies for an extra kick of spice.

Make sure to cook the chicken properly to avoid any foodborne illnesses.

Conclusion

Chicken gravy is a popular dish that is loved by many. With this recipe by Ambreen Kitchen Diaries, you can easily make this delicious dish at home. The recipe is simple and easy to follow, and the end result is a flavorful and spicy chicken gravy that can be enjoyed with rice or roti. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.

