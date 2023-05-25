Gray’s Papaya’s Creator Passes Away at 86 in New York City

Founder of NYC’s Iconic Gray’s Papaya Dies at 86

New York City’s famous hot dog stand, Gray’s Papaya, has lost its founder, Mario Hernandez, who passed away at the age of 86. Hernandez, who started the business in 1973, had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years before his death.

Gray’s Papaya: A New York City Icon

Gray’s Papaya, located on the corner of Broadway and 72nd Street, has become a beloved institution in New York City. Known for its delicious hot dogs and freshly squeezed fruit drinks, Gray’s Papaya has been a go-to spot for New Yorkers and tourists alike.

Hernandez, a native of the Dominican Republic, came to New York in the 1950s and worked in the garment industry before starting his own business. He opened the first Gray’s Papaya in the Upper West Side in 1973, and it quickly became a hit. Hernandez’s secret recipe for the hot dogs and his dedication to using only the freshest ingredients made Gray’s Papaya stand out from the competition.

The Legacy of Mario Hernandez

Hernandez’s dedication to quality and his commitment to his customers helped Gray’s Papaya grow into a New York City institution. The hot dog stand has been featured in movies and TV shows, and has been visited by countless celebrities over the years. Hernandez’s legacy will be remembered not just for his delicious hot dogs, but for his dedication to his community.

Gray’s Papaya has become a symbol of New York City, and Hernandez’s passing marks the end of an era. However, his legacy will live on through the business he built and the countless memories that New Yorkers have of eating at Gray’s Papaya. Hernandez’s family and friends have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community, and have vowed to continue running the business in his memory.

The End of an Era

Hernandez’s passing is a reminder of the importance of small businesses in our communities. Gray’s Papaya has been a fixture in New York City for almost 50 years, and its success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its founder. As we mourn Hernandez’s passing, we also celebrate his life and the legacy he has left behind.

If you’re in New York City, make sure to stop by Gray’s Papaya and enjoy a hot dog and a fruit drink in memory of Mario Hernandez. His legacy will live on through the delicious food and the memories he has created for so many New Yorkers over the years.

