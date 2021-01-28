Great Dane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Great Dane who stood just under 7½ feet tall has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Freddy, a Great Dane who stood just under 7½ feet tall, has died. 💔
The big fella was named world’s largest canine in 2016. Nothing about Freddy was small.https://t.co/2Bs6Ut8W2j
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 28, 2021
You can click on the the "original tweet" to see the original post on twitter.
