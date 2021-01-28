Great Dane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Great Dane who stood just under 7½ feet tall has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Great Dane who stood just under 7½ feet tall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Freddy, a Great Dane who stood just under 7½ feet tall, has died. 💔 The big fella was named world’s largest canine in 2016. Nothing about Freddy was small.https://t.co/2Bs6Ut8W2j — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 28, 2021

New York Daily News @NYDailyNews Freddy, a Great Dane who stood just under 7½ feet tall, has died. The big fella was named world’s largest canine in 2016. Nothing about Freddy was small.

NOTICE.